If former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo thought facing blitzing linebackers was a tough gig, he hasn't seen anything yet.

Former CBS sideline reporter Bonnie Bernstein took to Twitter Tuesday slamming Romo following a report the retiring QB was heading to CBS and potentially ousting lead NFL analyst Phil Simms. Bernstein took note of Romo's lack of television experience despite walking into the highly-coveted television role.

Romo, who will be paired with play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, considered multiple network offers along with whether he wanted to pursue a Super Bowl elsewhere after losing the starting job in Dallas last season, a person told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Romo hasn't discussed his plans publicly. A CBS spokeswoman did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

But late Tuesday afternoon Romo took to Twitter himself, casting any doubts to his destination aside.

The departure of the all-time passing leader from the storied franchise has been expected since November, when Romo conceded the job to rookie Dak Prescott after missing 10 weeks with a back injury.