President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will do the game coin toss at the Super Bowl this Sunday, per NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"President Bush 41 and Mrs. Bush, I approached them back in December and they were very enthusiastic about wanting to participate," Goodell said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Bush was discharged from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for pneumonia on Monday morning.

And the former first lady spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis. She was released a week earlier.

"Both of them had a little bit of set backs health wise recently," said Goodell. "But we have heard from both of them and they're excited and anxious to be here. So, like I said, we're honored to have them."

Bush 41's spokesman Jim McGrath also confirmed the news via Twitter.

The New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI this Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.