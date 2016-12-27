Army Rushes Past North Texas in OT at Heart of Dallas Bowl

DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 27: Rico Bussey Jr. #8 of the North Texas Mean Green is brought down after the catch by the Army Black Knights defense during the 1st half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl on December 27, 2016 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, sending Army past North Texas 38-31 on Tuesday in a rematch at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Asberry's score was the sixth rushing touchdown in the game for the Black Knights (8-5) and 46th of the season. That broke the school record held by the 1945 national championship that had two Heisman Trophy winners in the backfield. They rushed for 480 yards.

Ahmad Bradshaw ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Army while Darnell Woolfolk had 119 yards and two TDs.

North Texas (5-8) had its chance in overtime. But after Alec Morris scrambled for 4 yards and Jeffery Wilson lost 3, consecutive incomplete passes followed. Morris threw for 304 yards and three scores, but his desperation fourth-down throw on the run ended the game.

The Mean Green earned the bowl berth based on their Academic Progress Rate. They lost five of their last six games after winning 35-18 at Army on Oct. 22.

Army's 1945 team had 45 rushing touchdowns while winning all nine of its games. Doc Blanchard scored 16 of those TDs and won the Heisman Trophy that season. Glenn Davis had 15 TDs a year before winning his Heisman Trophy.

TAKEAWAY

North Texas showed some positive signs in coach Seth Littrell's first season despite the tough finish. The Mean Green won only one game in 2015. Jeffery Wilson, who ran for 160 yards and three TDs against Army in October, had a 22-yard TD on the Mean Green's opening drive Tuesday. That was his only score and he finished with 81 yards on 20 carries.

Army: The Black Knights finished with their most wins since going 10-2 in 1996. In the loss to North Texas two months ago, they had seven turnovers (three lost fumbles, four interceptions). They had only one turnover this time, a muffed punt return that immediately led to a North Texas touchdown at the end of the third quarter

UP NEXT

North Texas QB Mason Fine, who started nine games as a freshman before a shoulder injury late in the season, should be back with Wilson when the Mean Green host Lamar in their 2017 opener on Sept. 2.

Army is set to return Bradshaw along with Woolfolk and several other runners, and four starting linemen, for its triple-option offense. The Black Knights open the 2017 season against Fordham on Sept. 1.