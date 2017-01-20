Linebacker Zach Orr of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium Nov. 15, 2015. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

A 24-year-old All-Pro linebacker from North Texas will reportedly announce his retirement from the NFL due to a congenital neck condition.

According to NFL.com, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr will announce his retirement Friday due to an injury. The Baltimore Sun reported the injury was actually the congenital condition.

Orr was a standout out DeSoto High School and a Class 5A All-State selection in 2008.

Zach Orr of the North Texas Mean Green tackles Arthur Lynch of the Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 21, 2013.

Photo credit: Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The 3-star recruit then went on to play for the University of North Texas from 2010 through 2013. He was a two-time all-conference selection for the Mean Green and finished his career third on the school's all-time list with 365.

The Ravens signed Orr as an undrafted free agent before the 2014 season. He played mostly special teams until being named a starter at linebacker before the 2016 season.

Orr finished 2016 with 132 tackles, 3 interceptions and 5 passes defended and was voted second-team All-Pro.