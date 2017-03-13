Why Dallas is Home to Final Four Championship Gold By Larry Collins UP NEXT XWhy Dallas is Home to Final Four Championship GoldLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcdfw.com/news/sports/6am-Women_s-Final-Four-Latest_Dallas-Fort-Worth-416011623.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcdfw.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=416011623&videoID=_dkGr5fxH878&origin=nbcdfw.com&sec=news&subsec=sports&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC 5's Larry Collins explains why Dallas is the destination this year for championship gold.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest sports updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters