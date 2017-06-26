The Supreme Court reinstated parts of President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban and announced it will hear arguments on the case in October.

The Supreme Court’s decision to reinstate parts of the Trump administration’s travel ban is potentially good news for many who want entry into the United States, but may be a bad blow for refugees, experts told NBC News.

Uncertainty surrounded the impact of the high court's action. Several federal agencies must now decide how they will implement it, and advocates warned the confusion itself is harmful, given the delicacy of the refugee process.

While the court ruled the ban could partly take effect while it makes a final decision later this year, it said the ban could not apply at this time to anyone with "a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States." The picture is potentially very different for refugees, though it’s unclear at the moment.

"We know that people are going to be hurt by this, and there will be a lot of disruption and dislocation," said Lavinia Limón, president and chief executive of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants.



