President Donald Trump's administration plans to end the government program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday.
The end of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, or DACA, initiative is sure to be intensely debated across the country, NBC News reported.
An executive order signed by President Barack Obama in 2012, the program has about 800,000 recipients. People with permits whose renewals are set to expire before March 5, 2018, will be able to re-apply — if their applications are submitted by Oct. 5, 2017, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.
Here's what you need to know about DACA.
Published 9 minutes ago