However, nearly every expert agrees that military victory over ISIS is only the first step

    As a candidate, Donald Trump promised to initiate a plan to defeat ISIS no later than 30 days after taking office. It’s day 32.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017)

    Donald Trump promised during the campaign to implement a "secret plan" to defeat ISIS, including a pledge to "bomb the hell out of" the terror group in Iraq and Syria, NBC News reported.

    Now, the Pentagon has given him a secret plan, but it turns out to be a little more than an "intensification" of the same approach that Trump derided under the Obama administration, two senior officials who have reviewed the document told NBC News.

    The plan calls for continued bombing; beefing up support and assistance to local forces to retake its Iraqi stronghold Mosul and ultimately the ISIS capital of Raqqa in Syria; drying up ISIS's sources of income; and stabilizing the areas retaken from ISIS, the officials say.

    However, nearly every expert agrees that military victory over ISIS is only the first step. Unless the U.S. and its partners deal with the conditions that created ISIS in the first place — grievances among Sunni Muslims who live in Iraq and Syria, where the governments are controlled by non-Sunnis — another version of ISIS is likely to rise up as soon as the conquering force departs.

