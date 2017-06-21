Trump to Hold First Re-Election Fundraiser at His DC Hotel

The exterior of the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., shown on Sept. 12, 2016.

President Donald Trump's first re-election fundraiser will be held at his own Washington, D.C., hotel, NBC News reported.

The event, supporting the joint fundraising committee of the Republican National Committee and Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, will be held on June 28th at the opulent Trump Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to campaign executive director Michael Glassner.

"We'll fly you out to D.C. and even put you up at a beautiful hotel for the night. All he asks is that you make a contribution to be automatically entered to win," a post on Donald J. Trump's Facebook page said.