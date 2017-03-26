Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner to Lead New Office for Federal Overhaul | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Son-in-Law Jared Kushner to Lead New Office for Federal Overhaul

The new structure will be called the White House Office of American Innovation

    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    In this Jan. 23, 2017, photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

    President Donald Trump plans to debut a new office Monday to streamline and overhaul the federal government, and he intends to name his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner as its head, the White House told NBC News Sunday night.

    "All Americans, regardless of their political views, can recognize that government stagnation has hindered our ability to properly function, often creating widespread congestion and leading to cost overruns and delays," according to the White House's statement issued in Trump's name.

    "I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my 'ahead of schedule, under budget' mentality to the government," the statement said.

    Plans for the office, to be named the White House Office of American Innovation, were first reported Sunday by the Washington Post.

