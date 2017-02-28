Trump's Big Promises Come Due in Congress Speech: Analysis

President Donald Trump walks along the West Wing Colonnade on his way to the Oval Office at the White House, January 26, 2017. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has projected plenty of confidence about taking American in a bold new direction, but more than a month into his first term, no one seems to know exactly what direction that is, NBC News reported.

He's given limited or contradictory guidance to Congress on three major parts of his agenda: health care, tax reform and infrastructure. That puts pressure on his White House to fill in the blanks when he speaks to Congress at the Capitol Tuesday night.

The speech is traditionally a platform for laying out the president's policy wish list, and Republicans will be paying close attention to how his many promises from the campaign trail will be turned into action, especially with divisions starting to show on health care reform.

"I don't think you can do big reforms without White House leadership and air cover," Douglas Holtz-Eakin, an economist and longtime adviser to Republican leaders, told NBC News. "They have to establish priorities."

