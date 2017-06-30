Trump Endorses Repeal-First Strategy if Health Care Deal Fails

With Senate negotiations continuing over the stalled GOP health care bill, President Donald Trump endorsed Friday a proposal for Republicans to pass a simple repeal of Obamacare then focus on replacing it later this year should no deal be reached.

Republican leaders considered the proposal after Trump took office. But it was dropped over concerns that going outside of the reconciliation process would be too difficult because the Senate would need the support of Democrats, NBC News reported.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, had been working quietly to advance the idea, a Senate Republican aide told NBC News. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul also voiced support for a simple repeal bill.