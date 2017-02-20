Trial for Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Set to Begin | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Trial for Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price Set to Begin

By Julie Fine

    The trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price is due to begin Tuesday after numerous delays spanning more than a year.

    Price is accused of receiving nearly $1 million in bribes in exchange for his influence in Dallas County business over a period of many years.

    He has pleaded not guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges.

    Court records show the prosecution has 150 witnesses and 2,000 pieces of evidence. Defense lawyers for Price list 40 witnesses and 629 exhibits.

    In 2011, the FBI raided Price's home and offices, and then in 2014, Price was indicted.

    The indictment alleges a scheme between Price and Kathy Nealy, a political consultant and lobbyist, claiming Price gave Nealy's clients a strategic advantage in landing contracts. In exchange for Price's vote, the indictment says, "Nealy provided a stream of financial benefits to price in the form of money, cars, and land, totaling approximately $950,000."

    Price, a controversial figure in Dallas County politics, continues to have some voter support. After the indictment, he was reelected to the Commissioners Court in 2016.

