'With or Without Ted Cruz' Town Hall Planned in Dallas

Texas Senator Ted Cruz will hold a series of public events across North Texas Friday, but has chosen not to attend a town hall organized for him in Dallas Friday.

“I’ve spent the last several weeks writing and calling my representatives, and showing up to their offices,” said Jennifer McCown, who is helping to organize the town hall.

“The Senator needs to feel the pressure of the people who are very concerned and upset about everything ranging from the 'Muslim ban,' to the potential dismantling of the EPA, to the deportation efforts, and President Trump’s ties to Russia. I would like the Senator to not just say, but to demonstrate that he will put country before party,” she said.

Most of the town hall will be dedicated to questions from the audience.

“Though Mr. Cruz has declined to attend our town hall, we will be forwarding notes and recording of the event to his offices,” she said.

Cruz will, however, make an appearance at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. He also plans to attend a round table discussion with business owners in Dallas County.

Earlier this week, constituents held up signs and marched outside of Senator Cruz’s Houston office. Constituents spent months reaching out to Cruz but did not hear anything back until he personally declined their invitation.

Throughout the country, GOP lawmakers have been declining town hall invitation, apprehensive about the possibility of a contentious outcome.

The Dallas Town Hall will be held at UNT at Dallas from 6 p.m. ti 8 p.m. at Founders Hall.