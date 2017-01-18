The Texas State Strutters are in Washington, where they will perform as part of the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday. (Published 2 hours ago)

Once President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, Republicans will control the U.S. House, U.S. Senate and the White House.

Texas representatives in Congress spoke Wednesday about what they expect to happen now.

"My advice to Donald Trump would be as you do things, do things one on at a time. Tell the American people what you are going to do, show them why you are going to do it," said U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas.

Sessions knows this is a rare opportunity to have the House, Senate and presidency.

"We are going to own whatever we touch," he said.

Similarly, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Denton, also sees this as an opportunity. But he said he is mindful of 2006, when the Democrats took control of both the Senate and the House.

"Things do need to have input from both sides of the political spectrum. When I look at the problems of the Affordable Care Act, the fact that was huge enormous public policy with only one party participating, that is why it had the trouble that it has," Burgess said. "No one on the Republican side feels any ownership in trying to rescue when things go bad. I hope the day is now upon us where we can find common ground, work on those things where we can find that common ground, and in a strange way I think Donald Trump is just the person to make that happen."

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, for one, is ready to open that line of communication with the president-elect.

"We may not agree on everything, but if he gives me a chance, we are gonna agree on some of it," Johnson said. "And I really feel I am on sound ground in many of the things I believe in, and I am going to do my very best to convince him of the same. I believe if we back off and let him go willy nilly, we will go backwards a long, long way. I don't intend to do that. I intend to do my best to build some kind of line of communication to see if we can't reason with him."

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, has experience looking for common ground.

"I have had the unfortunate circumstances of never serving in the majority," said Veasey.