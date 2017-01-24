Texas Rail Projects Could Be on Trump Fast Track

Two Texas rail projects could get a boost from President Donald Trump: the Dallas to Houston high-speed train and Dallas Area Rapid Transit's Cotton Belt Line. (Published 2 hours ago)

Two Texas rail projects could get a boost from President Donald Trump: the Dallas to Houston high-speed train and Dallas Area Rapid Transit's Cotton Belt Line.

In documents obtained by The Kansas City Star, both projects appear on a list of about 50 infrastructure projects that could be among the new administration's priorities. Trump repeatedly vowed during the campaign that improving the nation's infrastructure would be one of his top goals.

The Japanese-built bullet train would link the two largest cities in Texas. The 230-mile trip would take about 90 minutes with one stop in Grimes County. Supporters say the project would transform travel in the Lone Star State and spur economic development. Opponents fear taxpayers might ultimately be left with the bill for the project, and property owners might be forced to give up their land.

Texas Central, the Dallas-based company behind the project, said Tuesday, "We look forward to working with the new administration, moving ahead with the project's free-market approach."

But Texans Against High-Speed Rail believes that when the president learns more about the train, it will not make the cut, saying in a statement: "We are certain that upon a closer look at this project, President Trump will not want to make Japan great again by investing in a Japanese-backed project."

And late Tuesday the group added that it believes the documents containing the list are fake, citing a former member of the Trump transition team.

It is not clear if the Trump administration has finalized its list of infrastructure projects. It's also not clear how Trump might be able to help the Texas high-speed rail project. Many of the questions standing in the way of construction must be resolved at the state level.

As for the Cotton Belt Line, DART is already planning to move forward with the project, which would link Plano with Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Funding, however, has been a challenge. Increased support from Washington could speed completion of the $1.1 billion project.

Neighbors who live along the Cotton Belt corridor say they're concerned about their safety once the train is up and running.

"I think transportation is a wonderful thing, but I'm concerned about what it's going to do to the people who live in the area, to their family relationships, we've had several people already sell their homes because they don't want to raise their children with the train coming through their backyards," said Cookie Peadon, with the Cotton Belt Concerned Citizens Coalition.

A DART spokesperson said Tuesday they are aware of the list but have not been contacted by anyone with the Trump administration.

In 2016, the timeline for completion of the Cotton Belt Line was moved up by more than 10 years. DART now expects it to be up and running by 2022.