Texas Leaders React to Trump Joint Address

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 28: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers his first address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) listen on February 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Trump's first address to Congress focused on national security, tax and regulatory reform, the economy, and healthcare. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images)

The stakes were high for President Donald Trump ahead of his joint address to Congress Tuesday night.

Trump issued a call for overhauling the nation's health care system, boosting military spending and projected a warning of the threat posted by "radical Islamic terrorism."

Trump Talks Immigration and Obamacare in Address to Congress

Texas lawmakers are weighing in, with most praising the speech.

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D)

Speaking live over the phone on NBC 5 Today, Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson said she liked his speech, but raised questions over Trump's cabinet picks.

"The only problem I have is the cabinet he has picked does not match [Trump's] philosophy." Johnson said. "He talked about the environment, he talked about research — all the things I think will make our country great, he talked about and I can support that."

"The problem is, his party is the majority, and his cabinet is in charge, and none of them have spoken in the same direction. Building a wall is what I don't agree with primarily because people are not coming. Most of the wall was already built under President Bush, but people are coming in through tunnels, not across walls."

"I'm ready for the common ground and I've been ready for the common ground. I agree with most of what he said and his goals. What I'm trying to emphasize is the cabinet he's put in place has never had a record of supporting what he talked about. I'm going to stand for what I believe in and I will stand for most of what he said, but that doesn't mean it will become a reality. Not with the cabinet he has in place and not with the majority he has."

U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R)

"President Trump is taking bold action, and his presidency marks the beginning of a new era for our nation. Tonight, during his first Joint Session address, he laid out a strong agenda to make America safer, more prosperous, and more free.

"For too long, we've seen the heavy hand of government grow evermore intrusive in our daily lives. As a consequence, top-down Washington mandates have upended the health insurance market, slowed economic growth to a crawl, and trampled on our individual liberty. Under eight years of Obama-led foreign policy, we have seen our enemies emboldened and our allies lose confidence in our partnerships. Illegal immigrants have skirted the relaxed rule of law and flooded through our porous borders.

"Undoing the damage of the past eight years won't happen overnight, but the president is off to a running start. As someone who has been listening to working people across the country, this president knows the best path to economic growth is to fix the needless government regulations that are choking innovation and job creation. He knows individuals want the freedom to choose their doctor and their health insurance plan-not have it dictated for them by Washington bureaucrats. His plan to reform our tax code would allow hardworking Americans to keep more of their paychecks and determine their own financial future. His plan to cut Washington red tape will give American job creators the ability to make their hard work and dreams a reality.The president also made clear that he will do everything he can to keep Americans and their families safe both at home and abroad.

"President Trump is a doer, and I am heartened by his remarks tonight because they represent a new direction for our nation. With our new leadership, I am confident in our future and know great opportunities lie ahead for 'We the People.'"

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R)

"For the past eight years we heard from a president who offered empty promises and who refused to address the failures of his administration. Tonight, on the other hand, the American people heard from a president who stands by his word, has gotten straight to work, and every day upholds his commitment to fight on behalf of the American people.

This new administration brings a renewed sense of strength and opportunity for us to break glass and create more opportunities for Americans across the country. In these first two months of the 115th Congress we have already rolled back onerous provisions of the Obama Administration's regulatory agenda and have started to lay the groundwork to fix our broken healthcare system, reform the tax code, and put hardworking Americans back to work. In the past month, we have seen more than 227,000 new jobs, an uptick in the labor force participation rate, and the stock market has closed at a record high for eleven straight days. It is clear that under Republican leadership our economy is flourishing, the job market is rebounding, and there is a new sense of confidence in our country. While we have more work to do, I believe that with swift resolve and a focused agenda we will continue to move in the right direction. The American people deserve a government that works for them and I believe as a united front we will revive the American Dream and create a safer, stronger, better America."

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D)

"President Trump's joint session address mirrored his inauguration's pessimistic view of America and greatly exaggerated his Administration's accomplishments during his first month in office. When he proudly claimed that he strong-armed American manufacturers into investing in U.S. industries, Trump was attempting to distract the American people from the reality that his Administration will continue to put profit over people and do little to help the middle class."

"President Trump rattled off a list of policies that he claims will 'make America great again,' but I heard little about how his plans to expand school vouchers, cut regulations, and implement massive tax cuts for the wealthy will play out for the average American family working to make ends meet."

"As President Trump continued his calls for his unconstitutional travel and refugee ban, my guest Bothina Matar listened in the gallery. Despite his claims that our refugee vetting process needs serious reevaluation, Bothina and her family can attest to the significant security measures they passed before they were allowed to finally resettle their family in the United States."

"During the next four years, we must do all we can to prioritize the needs of Americans still struggling to put food on the table. Compromise will be necessary - but it cannot come at the cost of our national values or obligations to our fellow citizens."