Texas Lawmakers Talk About Future of Affordable Care Act

Texas Congressional representatives were back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, and state legislators head back to work next week. They hope to join efforts to get Texas issues front and center. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Republicans now control both the U.S. House and Senate, which could mean major changes for the Affordable Care Act.

President-elect Donald Trump has said repealing Obamacare is at the top of his priority list, and Republicans on Capitol Hill want to get it done quickly. U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Rockwall, expects action early, in less than a few weeks.

"We are addressing this very quickly," he said. "The Senate is actually moving on it already, but listen, complaints about Obamacare is what I heard the most in my first two years in Congress."

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton, R-Arlington, also thinks they could move quickly.

"I think it's very realistic to do it. I think there will be a transition period, obviously, but there are some elements that we will almost certainly keep. We will continue to cover preexisting conditions. I think we will allow children to stay on their parents' plans until a certain period of time, until their mid-20s. But I think we will do away with all of the mandates on individuals that they have to have insurance, and companies that they have to provide it," Barton said.

"I think you will see us go back to a free market system – give and take between the patient and the doctor – and in terms of the specific types of coverage, let the market operate and devise different plans for different people at their different stages of their lives," Barton said.

Texas Democrats don't want to get rid of a system they say have helped 20 million people get insurance.

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, does not want the law to be repealed.

"I will look at seeing how we can improve on it. I think we have known all along it is not perfect, but we have not had the opportunity to really tweak it the way we would like to," she said.

The Affordable Care Act has benefitted constituents of Republican lawmakers as well, says U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth.

"(The Republicans) are going to leave those people, their constituents, out on the cold, and they are not going to have any insurance. And so they should not move forward. They have absolutely no plan at all," Veasey said.