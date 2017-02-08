Less than 24 hours after Dallas County Commissioners approved “Welcoming City” resolution, Senator Don Huffines is calling for its repeal.

In a statement, the republican senator from Dallas calls the resolution “dangerous” and “irresponsible.”

“The resolution is irrational, and it is an affront to millions of law-abiding legal immigrants," wrote Huffines. "The Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the Texas Senate are doing our job for Texans while Dallas County is risking lives locally and across our state."

Even though Dallas County Commissioners are not calling the city a “sanctuary city,” those who oppose the measure believe there was language in the resolution that could be problematic.

The emotional debate continues in both Dallas and in Austin at the state capitol. Governor Greg Abbott has made Senate Bill 4 an “emergency item,” which is speeding up the process during the Texas session.