NBC 5 has reached out to the Texas delegation in Washington to get the lawmakers' reaction to the Trump administration's decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Denton:

"The Trump Administration's decision to end DACA is a positive step in reforming our immigration system. From the start, DACA was irresponsible policy that incentivized illegal border crossings. It is the role of the Congress, not the executive branch, to consider and pass legislation. President Obama clearly overstepped his role when he enacted DACA as an executive order. There are legal pathways to immigration that create positive results for immigrants, the American people, and the economy. DACA was never an appropriate or legal answer for thousands of illegal immigrants. By rescinding DACA, President Trump has acknowledged Congress’ constitutional authority to consider lasting solutions to secure our borders."

Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth:

"The establishment of DACA under President Obama was a clear example of the Executive Branch going around Congress to create a law. Now is the time for Congress to work together to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution."

Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth:

"President Trump has made it perfectly clear that he is more than willing to sacrifice the immigrant community to appease his nativist base. His latest decision to end the successful DACA program will uproot the lives of nearly 800,000 young immigrants, including the over 200,000 young Texans who have been able to peacefully work, study, and contribute to our economy since the program’s start. The DREAMers I have spoken with all share that their DACA status changed their lives for the better and allowed them to better participate in the only country they’ve ever called home.

"America will feel President Trump’s decision to turn his backs on talented and hardworking young people for years to come. The end of DACA means young people will start to lose jobs, leave colleges and universities, and once again be forced back into the shadows. Families will scramble to move from addresses contained in DACA applications and businesses across the country will begin to lose valued employees. Texas alone can expect a $6.2 billion loss annually as DACA workers are removed from the work force.

"DREAMers are Americans in all senses of the word, except on paper. They are our children’s classmates, our neighbors, and have worked alongside us to make our country an even better place. President Trump should be ashamed that he has chosen to trample on the American Dream in favor of slamming the door of opportunity in the face of some of our nation’s brightest. I remain committed to standing up alongside my fellow House Democrats as we fight to keep families together.”

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas:

"Today, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump Administration plans to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Although I am disheartened by their efforts to tear families apart and take away opportunities from these hardworking individuals who have continued to contribute to our nation, this action comes as no surprise. Over the last few months I have witnessed the current Administration make it their sole mission to attack immigrants and their families through administrative actions, enacting a Muslim refugee ban, and the verbal assault against those who seek to have a better future and faithfully serve in their communities.

"President Trump’s decision to rescind the DACA program marks the beginning of a dark era that will impact DREAMers in multiple communities in North Texas and across our nation. I stand alongside my constituents, DREAMers, business leaders of Fortune 500 Companies, and faith leaders in urging my Republican colleagues to help pass the current DREAM Act. This bill should be brought to the floor without delay because DACA program recipients should not live in fear and uncertainty of their future for a path towards legal citizenship."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas:

"This policy, while well-intentioned, was implemented without the approval of Congress by a President who exceeded his authority under the Constitution. This President now has the chance to work with Congress towards finding a solution to this issue where his predecessor failed. These children who were brought here illegally through no fault of their own continue to make positive contributions to Texas and the nation, and it’s important for us to achieve a long-term resolution."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton:

"I applaud President Trump for phasing out DACA. As the Texas-led coalition explained in our June letter, the Obama-era program went far beyond the executive branch’s legitimate authority,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Had former President Obama’s unilateral order on DACA been left intact, it would have set a dangerous precedent by giving the executive branch sweeping authority to bypass Congress and change immigration laws. If ever there were a violation of the President’s duty to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed,’ DACA was it: President Obama unilaterally conferred lawful presence and work authorization, and then President Obama used that lawful-presence dispensation to unilaterally confer U.S. citizenship."