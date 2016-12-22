Texas legislators have filed new bills that would penalize an Electoral College member who does not vote for the presidential candidate who received the most votes in the state's general election. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

House Bill 543 was introduced by State Rep. John Raney, R-Bryan, and it calls for a $5,000 fine. It also says a person who does not vote for the candidate with the most votes is ineligible to serve as an elector in future elections.

State Sen.-elect Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, has introduced a companion bill, Senate Bill 394, which Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick praised in a statement Wednesday.

"I applaud Senator-elect Buckingham for her quick action in filing this important legislation. This bill will ensure that Texas presidential electors stand by the will of the people of this great state and any elector who violates the public's trust will be fined and ineligible to serve in all subsequent elections," Patrick said in the statement.

During the electoral college voting in Texas this week, two of the state's 38 electors did not vote for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. One elector voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich, while another voted for former Texas Congressman Ron Paul. The electors' votes are conducted by secret ballot.