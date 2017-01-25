Supporters Pleased with President Trump's Swift Action

Members of the Denton County Republican Party said they were a little surprised by the multiple executive actions the president signed in his first five days, but the swift action was one of the reasons they voted for him. (Published 3 hours ago)

After only five days in office President Donald Trump has already signed executive orders to get the ball rolling on topics like immigration, abortion rights and health care, and his North Texas supporters say that's exactly why they voted for him.

At the Denton County GOP Headquarters on Wednesday members said the amount of executive action Trump has taken already has been a surprise, but that they wanted a president who would get things done.

"It's not going to be business as usual," said Denton GOP Chair Lisa Hendrickson. "I think that was pretty telling for people that he didn't just hop on a plane go back to the White House and then decide he's going to go play golf for a couple of days. No, he got to work."

Many of the president's first moves in office are on controversial topics, though.

Since the day he was sworn in, Trump has been the topic of protests and concern, and some of those speaking out say the executive orders reaffirm their concern.

The latest action on illegal immigration was feared by some University of North Texas students who rallied last Friday out of concern for immigrant populations.

Video Slain Little Elm Detective Laid to Rest

"We feel that they do not represent us and they're obviously insinuating a lot of hate," said student Stephanie Plantcarte.

Trump supporters like Sylvia Guzman, of Denton, are confident that the new president's moves will benefit all Americans in time.

"You know, give it 100 days," she said.

With more executive actions expected in the coming days, it's clear both sides will be watching closely.