Senator Ted Cruz Visits North Texas

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has spent this week crisscrossing the state, including Fort Worth and Dallas.

U.S Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made two stops in North Texas Friday.

He visited the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, and was part of a round-table of business leaders at Dallas Baptist University.

He also spoke to journalists in Dallas.

“We have the opportunity to do a great deal of good. We have the opportunity to get the federal government off the backs of small businesses, to create an environment where there are millions of new jobs, where wages are rising. I think Texans are excited,” said Cruz.

Before coming to Dallas, Cruz spent a day and a half in McAllen. He met with border patrol agents. Border security is a top priority for President Trump.

“The relief that was expressed to me of border patrol agents [is] that we finally have an administration that is committed to enforcing the laws, actually securing the borders, that was very significant,” he added.

Cruz came to Dallas at a time when protests on lawmakers are growing throughout the United States.

A group organized a town hall in Dallas, and wanted him to attend.

Protesters were outside Cruz’s Houston office earlier in the week, asking for a town hall meeting. Cruz said he met with a couple of the protesters in Houston.

“I'll actually give credit to the organizers and the protesters. We had a very positive, productive civil conversation. We had some significant disagreements, but it was an opportunity for each of us to listen to the concerns of the others, and talk productively about the challenges in this country,” said Cruz.