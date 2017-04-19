Congress must approve some type of spending plan next week or face a shutdown. NBC 5 talked to Texas Sen. John Cornyn about the possibility.

Sen. Cornyn Does Not Expect Government to Shut Down

Lawmakers head back to Washington next week, and they have a very quick deadline approaching.

The government could potentially shut down if Congress doesn't approve a spending plan. The U.S. Treasury runs out of legal authority to spend money on Friday, April 28.

Both the House and Senate need to pass legislation, that would then be signed by President Donald Trump.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) was in North Texas Wednesday, and NBC 5 asked the Senate Majority Whip about a possible shutdown.

"I don't think it is going to happen. I think, hopefully, President Trump and the Democratic leader of the Senate, Sen. (Charles) Schumer can work things out. I don't think anybody wants a shutdown. I don't think that reflects well on anybody," Cornyn said.

The last government shutdown was back in 2013 and lasted for 16 days. It was the first shutdown in 17 years.