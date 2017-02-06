Live video will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is set to speak in Fort Worth Monday morning.

Sen. Cruz (R-Texas) deliver remarks to the Southwest Agriculture Issues Summit addressing issues important to the Texas agriculture industry and policy priorities for the 115th Congress.

Cruz's speech is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel.

No further details have been released.