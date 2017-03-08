Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says he has concerns about the new health care bill released by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

"The current House bill, I don't believe would pass the Senate, but I am actively working with my colleagues in the Senate, with my colleges in the House, with the administration to improve the bill," Cruz said.

Cruz says the House bill spends too much, does not do enough to promote competition or expand choices and make premiums for affordable.

"There are a number of things that need to be changed. We need to repeal the damaging portions of Obamacare that are driving up premiums, so that premiums are more affordable, so that it's easier for people to access quality health care. On the Medicaid component, we need to make sure that we are not creating an unsustainable entitlement going forward that bankrupts the federal government. We need to be instead looking to reform these programs to encourage work to encourage able-bodied adults to go out and get jobs and provide for their families," Cruz said.

NBC 5 spoke to Cruz on Wednesday before he headed to the White house for dinner with President Donald Trump. The two had a difficult campaign against each other, but have met since the election.

"A few weeks ago, President Trump called me and invited me and the family to come over for dinner at the White House. So tonight, Heidi and I, and both our girls, are going to join the president for dinner. It should be a lot of fun. I know our girls are really excited. They have never been to the White House residence before, and I hope it will be a terrific evening," Cruz said.

Cruz is the lead sponsor on a bipartisan bill that is now on its way to the president's desk after the House approved the NASA Transition Authorization Act.

"Texas leads the country in space. Space exploration is a big, big deal for the state of Texas. Thousands of high-paying jobs depend upon a vibrant space industry," Cruz said.