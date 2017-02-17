Refugees Brave Freezing Temps to Flee US for Canada

Refugees concerned about their legal status in the U.S. are fleeing for Canada, braving freezing temperatures on exhausting treks over the northern border.

A CBC news reporter caught up with one of the asylum seekers near the American border in Manitoba at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man from Somalia told the reporter he had been walking for about 21 hours as temperatures hovered around 0 degrees Fahrenheit to make it across the border.

"I have a problem. America is [the] problem now," he said, according to the report.

The man is one of several Somali refugees who have fled into Manitoba since Donald Trump took office, CBC reported.