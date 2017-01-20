New Job Means Code Name for President Trump

Mogul, aka President Donald Trump, and Muse, aka first lady Melania Trump, during a luncheon following his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017.

A new president is moving into The White House and he has a new name.

The Secret Service has code names for the new president and vice president and their families.

President Donald Trump's code name is Mogul and first lady Melania Trump is Muse. Vice President Mike Pence chose Hoosier and his wife Karen is Hummingbird.

Traditionally, each family is assigned a certain letter of the alphabet, and all the names in that family begin with that letter.

The names of some of Trump's children have also been released. Ivanka is Marvel, Donald Trump Jr. is Mountaineer and Eric Trump is Marksman.

Every American president and their spouse receive lifetime protection from the Secret Service. Children of the president also receive protection after their parent's term until the age of 16.

This was made possible by a bill signed by President Barack Obama, or Renegade, as he was known, on Jan. 10, 2013.

Here are the names of other former presidents and first ladies.

Barack Obama: Renegade

Michelle Obama: Renaissance

George W. Bush: Tumbler, later Trailblazer

Laura Bush: Tempo

Bill Clinton: Eagle

Hillary Clinton: Evergreen

George H. W. Bush: Timberwolf

Barbara Bush: Snowbank, later Tranquility

Ronald Reagan: Rawhide

Nancy Reagan: Rainbow

Jimmy Carter: Lockmaster, later Deacon

Rosalynn Carter: Lotus Petal, later Dancer

Gerald Ford: Passkey

Betty Ford: Pinafore

Richard Nixon: Searchlight

Pat Nixon: Starlight

Lyndon B. Johnson: Volunteer

Lady Bird Johnson: Victoria

John F. Kennedy: Lancer

Jacqueline Kennedy: Lace