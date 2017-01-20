New Job Means Code Name for President Trump

A new president is moving into The White House and he has a new name.
The Secret Service has code names for the new president and vice president and their families.
President Donald Trump's code name is Mogul and first lady Melania Trump is Muse. Vice President Mike Pence chose Hoosier and his wife Karen is Hummingbird.
Traditionally, each family is assigned a certain letter of the alphabet, and all the names in that family begin with that letter.
The names of some of Trump's children have also been released. Ivanka is Marvel, Donald Trump Jr. is Mountaineer and Eric Trump is Marksman.
Every American president and their spouse receive lifetime protection from the Secret Service. Children of the president also receive protection after their parent's term until the age of 16.
This was made possible by a bill signed by President Barack Obama, or Renegade, as he was known, on Jan. 10, 2013.
Here are the names of other former presidents and first ladies.
Barack Obama: Renegade
Michelle Obama: Renaissance
George W. Bush: Tumbler, later Trailblazer
Laura Bush: Tempo
Bill Clinton: Eagle
Hillary Clinton: Evergreen
George H. W. Bush: Timberwolf
Barbara Bush: Snowbank, later Tranquility
Ronald Reagan: Rawhide
Nancy Reagan: Rainbow
Jimmy Carter: Lockmaster, later Deacon
Rosalynn Carter: Lotus Petal, later Dancer
Gerald Ford: Passkey
Betty Ford: Pinafore
Richard Nixon: Searchlight
Pat Nixon: Starlight
Lyndon B. Johnson: Volunteer
Lady Bird Johnson: Victoria
John F. Kennedy: Lancer
Jacqueline Kennedy: Lace