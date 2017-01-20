New Job Means Code Name for President Trump | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New Job Means Code Name for President Trump

By Jennifer Phillips

    Mogul, aka President Donald Trump, and Muse, aka first lady Melania Trump, during a luncheon following his inauguration Jan. 20, 2017.

    A new president is moving into The White House and he has a new name.

    The Secret Service has code names for the new president and vice president and their families. 

    President Donald Trump's code name is Mogul and first lady Melania Trump is Muse. Vice President Mike Pence chose Hoosier and his wife Karen is Hummingbird.

    Traditionally, each family is assigned a certain letter of the alphabet, and all the names in that family begin with that letter.

    The names of some of Trump's children have also been released. Ivanka is Marvel, Donald Trump Jr. is Mountaineer and Eric Trump is Marksman. 

    Every American president and their spouse receive lifetime protection from the Secret Service. Children of the president also receive protection after their parent's term until the age of 16. 

    This was made possible by a bill signed by President Barack Obama, or Renegade, as he was known, on Jan. 10, 2013.

    Here are the names of other former presidents and first ladies.

    Barack Obama: Renegade
    Michelle Obama:     Renaissance

    George W. Bush: Tumbler, later Trailblazer
    Laura Bush: Tempo

    Bill Clinton: Eagle
    Hillary Clinton:     Evergreen

    George H. W. Bush: Timberwolf
    Barbara Bush: Snowbank, later Tranquility

    Ronald Reagan: Rawhide
    Nancy Reagan: Rainbow

    Jimmy Carter: Lockmaster, later Deacon
    Rosalynn Carter: Lotus Petal, later Dancer

    Gerald Ford: Passkey
    Betty Ford: Pinafore

    Richard Nixon: Searchlight
    Pat Nixon: Starlight

    Lyndon B. Johnson: Volunteer
    Lady Bird Johnson: Victoria

    John F. Kennedy: Lancer
    Jacqueline Kennedy: Lace

    Published at 3:05 PM CST on Jan 20, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago
