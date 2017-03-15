Plano Business Owner Stands Up Against Bathroom Bill

Texas’ controversial "bathroom bill" tentatively passed in the state Senate, but now heads to the House, where it faces an uphill battle.

Business leaders, big and small, have spoken out against the passage of Senate Bill 6. The Texas Association of Business estimated the state would lose $8.5 billion in GDP and loss of 185,000 jobs in the first year.

For small business owners like Joe Blair, there is also concern.

He is one of more than 300 small businesses that has signed a petition against SB6.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Blair said. He owns a custom printing company in Plano, Prime Premier Printing, based in Plano.

"People might say, 'I’m not a transgender person, how does this affect me?' But it actually affects business in the state of Texas," Blair said, adding that he is worried it could hurt his bottom line.

Other major corporations moving to Plano and Collin County have not taken a strong stand one way or the other.

Toyota, whose Plano headquarters is set to open this year, sent NBC 5 the following statement.

In general, we believe in letting our company actions and policies speak for themselves. We have been a leader in supporting equality for everyone, reflecting our fundamental value of respect for people. Toyota does not condone discrimination in any form and believes that respect for and inclusive treatment of all people is good for the workplace, the marketplace and society as a whole.

Liberty Mutual, which will move 4,000 employees to Plano, sent the following statement.

One of Liberty Mutual’s fundamental principles is to treat all people – including customers, co-workers and the public at large – with dignity and respect. This means that Liberty Mutual supports and embraces an inclusive environment that is free from discrimination. Our understanding of Senate Bill 6 is that it does not apply to private entities like Liberty Mutual. As a result, it does not affect any of our operations in Texas including our new Plano campus.

JP Morgan Chase, which is moving 6,000 employees to the Legacy West campus, did not comment.

The Cowboys, whose world headquarters is at The Star in Frisco, did not wish to comment.

Big businesses including Amazon, Capital One and American Airlines have added their names to a list of more than 70 objecting to the bill. There have also been warnings from the NFL and NBA.

The bill is being carried by Texas Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-Brenham), who said the proposal is about women's safety and not discriminating against transgender people.