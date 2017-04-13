U.S. Representative Joe Barton (R-Arlington) was greeted with an overflow crowd in Mansfield, the site of his latest in a series of town halls.

Fire marshals were on hand Thursday to cap the number of people allowed inside the Mansfield City Hall Council Chambers. Those who were not allowed in the chamber, were able to watch a live feed on a monitor in the lobby of city hall.

The congressman had a system set up where attendees wishing to ask a question were given a ticket and drawn at random. Most of those selected by the congressman, disagreed with his position on issues.

One issue that came up multiple times is whether Barton supports term limits. Barton has served in Congress since 1985 and said his term is up every other year and continued to say people could vote him out if they wish he was limited.

The congressman was also asked about an issue that has lingered since the presidential campaign, the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

“I think the President should release his taxes. I’m not sure that’s very relevant how he conducts himself as President,” Barton said to a crowd that went from applause to boos.

He also explained why he supports cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The reason I do is under President Obama, the EPA became much more than just en environmental enforcement agency. It actually tried to set policy and in some cases pick winners and losers,” Barton said.

Another man then spoke about the EPA and said “destroying [the EPA] is going to destroy a lot of people.”

Amber George also took the mic to speak with Barton about her battle with Chrons Disease and how, as she told the congressman, the Affordable Care Act saved her life.

“This is my plea. Please keep us out of the high risk pools (for healthcare insurance) and please keep us insured,” She said.

Barton answered the woman with details of a healthcare plan that would replace the Affordable Care Act.

“The plan we’re going to vote on continues coverage for preexisting conditions,” Barton said. “We do create a high risk pool. We do let each state determine how best to handle that.”

Congressman Barton said that the woman who just spoke would continue to be covered. The crowd packed in the chamber yelled to Barton, “At what cost?”

Other than applause and boos from the crowd, the only disruption came when a man from Arlington received an answer from Barton he did not like and dropped the microphone and walked out of the council chambers.

Mansfield police were on hand to provide extra security for the event.

Barton will have another town hall April 20 at the Waxahachie City Hall at 6 p.m.