John Wiley Price walks into court, Feb. 21, 2017, at the start of his trial on federal corruption charges.

Opening statements were set to begin Monday in the corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

A juror's health issue delayed the opening remarks, which were previously scheduled to begin this past Thursday. The juror who became ill was replaced with an alternate.

Price was indicted on federal bribery and tax fraud charges nearly three years ago. He's accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes in exchange for his influence with county business. Both Price and co-defendant Daphen Fain were seen separately entering the courthouse Thursday morning.

Price's trial is expected last about four months. Court records show the prosecution has 150 witnesses and 2,000 pieces of evidence. Defense lawyers for Price list 40 witnesses and 629 exhibits.

Jury Problems Delay John Wiley Price Bribery Trial

Jury problems are causing delays at the onset of the John Wiley Price bribery trial Thursday. (Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017)

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Price, a controversial figure in Dallas County politics, continues to have some voter support. After the indictment, Price was reelected to the Dallas County Commissioners Court in 2016.

Click here for the latest from NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff who is tweeting live from the courthouse.