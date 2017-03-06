North Texas lawmakers are reacting Monday to President Donald Trump's revised executive order on immigration and travel into the U.S.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Dallas):

“I believe this new executive order is more specific, and direct. I believe it is specific in terms of how it would be accomplished, who would be involved. And I am more pleased today with the new executive order and believe that it will not only pass the muster of any court challenge, but will be something that has done solely for the security of the United States of America.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas):

“As I stated when President Trump’s administration previously took the responsible step of acting to prevent terrorists from infiltrating our refugee programs, we live in a dangerous world. For eight long years the Obama administration remained willfully blind to the threat of radical Islamic terrorism, admitting tens of thousands of refugees whom the FBI expressly told Congress they could not be certain were not terrorists. That Obama policy made no sense, and it made America less safe. If we are serious about combating the threat of radical Islam, we must reform and strengthen our refugee programs to ensure proper vetting of those entering our country—especially when they are coming from nations that are hotbeds of terror. This is crucial to our national security and to protecting American lives, and it is a priority for which I have long advocated.

"I commend President Trump for rejecting Obama's willful blindness. In contrast to the hysteria and mistruths that are still being pushed by the media, President Trump’s executive order implements a four-month pause in refugee admissions so that stronger vetting procedures can be put in place. This is a commonsense step that the American people overwhelmingly support. I am also pleased to see that lawful permanent residents will not be impacted by this order.

“I will continue to call on Congress to pass legislation to further assist in these efforts. For example, the executive order calls for greater influence from the states in this process, and the State Refugee Security Act that I introduced with Rep. Ted Poe (R-Texas) would do just that. This is a commonsense step to help keep us safe, and should be something that all senators and representatives, regardless of political party, can unite behind.”

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth):

“Call it what you will, but President Trump’s newest travel ban is simply a guise to continue discriminating against vulnerable refugees and Muslim communities abroad. Despite the fact that the Trump Administration has tried to justify its actions by citing terrorism related concerns, its own Department of Homeland Security has preliminarily found contradictory facts.

“Continuing to baselessly single out the Muslim community only provides ISIS and our enemies with dangerous recruitment material. Our national security policies must be guided by facts, not fear.”

U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas):

"On January 27, 2017, President Trump and White House officials released its second iteration of the controversial immigration and travel ban. President Trump’s first Executive Order was found to be discriminatory toward Muslim immigrants and struck down in federal court. From his initial travel ban, individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries were barred entry to the United States – including those who possessed valid visas to legally work or study in the United States. It also temporarily suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, while indefinitely banning Syrian residents from entering the U.S.

"As President Trump’s Administration continues to argue that our national security is at risk due to immigration from the Muslim-majority countries included in the Executive Order, a recently leaked report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refutes this claim. The report cites a lack of evidence to support the Administration’s claims that barring those from the seven Muslim-majority countries will reduce the threat of terrorism. The new ban allows continuous unwarranted chaos and disruption for businesses, families, and those seeking a better life and opportunity.

"The new travel ban issued today will take effect on March 16, 2017. Foreign nationals from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who are outside of the U.S. and who did not hold a valid visa or green card on January 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. eastern standard time will not be granted entry to the United States. During the 90-day period, DHS plans to look at the system in place and make revisions to the vetting process. Refugees who have waited many years and endured the vetting process will likely see their applications expire and may have to redo the entire process again, prolonging their time spent in danger and separated from their families.

"We should not impose a racially or religiously motivated litmus test on individuals in order to gain entry into the United States. It is unconstitutional and is contrary to the values we treasure as Americans."