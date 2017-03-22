North Texas Congress Members' Health Care Voting Plans

NBC 5's Julie Fine is in Washington D.C. reaching out to North Texas delegation to find out how they plan to vote on the healthcare bill Thursday.

The U.S. House of Representatives votes on H.R. 277, otherwise known as the American Health Care Reform Act of 2017, on Thursday.

The bill needs 216 votes to pass, in which case it would move to the Senate. It aims to fix issues with the Affordable Care Act passed by the Obama Administration in 2010.

Dallas Congressman Pete Sessions, Chair of the House Rules Committee, opened a hearing Wednesday to say he believe the Obamacare system failed the American people. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in Washington D.C. the same day to advocate for Obamacare and encourage congressmen to vote against the new bill.

With 237 republican members in the House for the 155th Congress, the bill can only afford 21 of their votes against it and still pass. Preliminary numbers report 27 republicans plan to vote no on Thursday.

NBC 5 political reporter Julie Fine is reaching out to North Texas congressmen and congresswomen to see how they plan to vote.

See the updated list of responses below.

Pete Sessions R-TX 32nd District Yes

Michael Burgess R-TX 26th District Yes

Jeb Hensarling R-TX 5th District Yes

John Ratcliffe R-TX 4th District Yes

Roger Williams R-TX 25th District Leaning toward no

Marc Veasey D-TX 33rd District No

Eddie Bernice Johnson D-TX 30th District No

Kay Granger R-TX 12th District Awaiting Response

Kenny Marchant R-TX 24th District Awaiting Response

Joe Barton R-TX 6th District Awaiting Response

Sam Johnson R-TX 3rd District Awaiting Reponse