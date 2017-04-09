Nikki Haley: We Don't See Peace in Syria With Assad | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Nikki Haley: We Don't See Peace in Syria With Assad

Haley also noted that the United States' first priority is still to defeat ISIS, but that there can be "multiple priorities"

    AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
    Nikki Haley, United States' Ambassador United Nations, shows pictures of Syrian victims of chemical attacks as she addresses a meeting of the Security Council on Syria at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

    The Trump administration does not see a path to peace and stability in Syria with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad still in power, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday, NBC News reported.

    On Sunday's "Meet The Press," Haley told host Chuck Todd, "In no way do we look at peace happening in that area with Iranian influence. In no way do we see peace in that area with Russia covering up for Assad. In no way do we see peace in that area with Assad as the head of the Syrian government."

    "We have to make sure that we're pushing that process," she continued. "The political solution has to come together for the good of the people of Syria."

    Haley also noted that the United States' first priority is still to defeat ISIS, but that there can be "multiple priorities."

