New Questions About Plan to Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Mexican immigrant Luis Manuel, 29, walks along the U.S.- Mexico border after being deported from Arizona to Nogales, Mexico on July 27, 2010 in Nogales, Mexico. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

New questions are being raised about the Trump administration’s plan to crackdown on illegal immigration.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Tuesday it is working on a plan to send people who have crosses the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, back to Mexico, even if they are not from Mexico.

In a memo this week, the department announced sweeping plans to crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Part of the president’s plan calls for sending people caught illegally crossing into the U.S. from Mexico back to Mexico.

This is a part of a longstanding provision but obscure provision.

Homeland security says these undocumented immigrants would have to wait in Mexico until their deportation proceedings are finalized.

Typically, undocumented Mexican-nationals are sent immediately back over the border.

People from countries other than Mexico are jailed in the U.S. during their deportation proceedings.

North Texas non-profit RAICES, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, helps provide legal help to migrants.

Associate attorney Oscar Mendoza says this change would make it more difficult to help people in need.

“I think it's going to present an obstacle for representatives like me to be able to represent these people and defend their rights," said Mendoza.

Currently, Mexico has a system in place to ensure people sent to Mexico are in fact Mexican nationals.

Mendoza says the Mexican government could potentially make the process of accepting migrants more difficult or slower.

Mexico’s Ambassador to the U.S. says the policy is concerning for its government .

The memo does not include details on how or if the U.S. can force the Mexican government to allow foreigners to wait in that country while their status in the U.S. is decided.