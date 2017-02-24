Poll: More Than Half Disapprove of Trump's Job Performance | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Poll: More Than Half Disapprove of Trump's Job Performance

Two thirds of independents polled disapprove of Trump's job performance

    Bloomberg via Getty Images, File
    President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a news conference to announce Alexander Acosta as U.S. labor secretary nominee in the East Room of the White House on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Fifty-four percent of Americans somewhat or strongly disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the presidency after a month in office, while 43 percent approve somewhat or strongly, according to the latest NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll.

    NBC News reported that Trump enjoys broad support from within his party, but few outside of it, with evident divisions along gender and racial lines as well.

    Nine of 10 Republicans or people who lean Republican approve of Trump's performance as president, with the same percentage of Democrats and those who lean Democrat disapproving. 

    But independents split two to one against Trump. His aggregate low approval rating is below any other newly elected president since pollsters began tracking presidential job approval.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
