Mark Cuban Not Ruling Out a 2020 White House Run

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Wednesday spoke at an event in Washington, D.C., Wednesday on the future of communication where he said he would consider a run at the White House in 2020 if he thought he could help.

In February, President Donald Trump tweeted Cuban isn’t smart enough to be president.

The two traded barbs during the campaign and it didn't stop after the election.

“If you have been spam-trolled on the Internet, particularly by the president, you are like, 'How I am going to reply?' I went through like five different things and kind of settled on 'LOL,' which I found was brief and to the point,” said Cuban.

Cuban went on to talk about Trump.

“He is oblivious to everything. He reminds me of the coddled athlete, that the athlete just worked their way up without really having to go to school. They are one and done. They kind of faked it til they made it to get through. They just ask a lot of questions, because they don’t have answers to anything. That is our president," said Cuban.

Cuban said he doesn't necessarily want to be in politics, but if he thought he could help he'd be up to the challenge.

“I don’t have an aspiration to be a politician. I don’t have this government service gene, so it's not a compelling part of me. It would have to be something where I thought I could fix something in a manner that other people couldn’t. If it was broken. If it’s not broken ... you know what, I’ll get out the way. I’m not going to run for President just to make a point,” he said.

Later in the conversation, when asked if he was clearly thinking about it, Cuban added, “Yea, because I’m an American citizen. I care about this country and I want to do right by it. Look, no one has been more blessed by the opportunities this country creates than me. And so I feel an obligation that if I can contribute I will.”

Cuban seemed most concerned about technology and where it may be headed with Trump in the White House.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d have a president who not only has never sent an email, but thinks it’s too hard to learn how to Google," Cuban said. "I was willing to send my 7-year-old to help him but (laughs), that’s scary to me."

"You know when I talk about the AI (artificial intelligence) stuff, deep learning, machine learning, I’m not saying there’s a chance. Ya know, this isn’t a Jim Carrey movie. I’m saying this is real. It’s going to happen. There’s no doubt," Cuban said. "So if you have somebody in office who doesn’t understand technology at all and we miss these things, we could have real problems. So if he lasts four years, the question is what type of situation are we in? And if you don’t account for disruption and the change of nature in work, I think there’s a lot of potential problems that we’re going to have to address.”