A large crowd of those who oppose President Trump's Muslim ban is expected to gather at Thanksgiving Square for an interfaith vigil Monday evening. (Published 2 hours ago)

Following two days of protests at D/FW International Airport, opponents of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees will rally again Monday night, this time in downtown Dallas.

Local leaders, community groups and refugee organizations will gather for an interfaith vigil at Thanks-Giving Square from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event was organized by a newly formed group called "In Solidarity" -- which promotes community service and involvement. Its founder, Eric Ramsey, said he was inspired by what he saw over the weekend and wanted to give people an outlet to continue the conversations those rallies started.

"To tell people they're not welcome in America -- that's not what I was raised to believe America stands for," said Ramsey.

He said despite Trump's claims that this action will make our country safer, he believes it will embolden terrorists and their recruiting efforts and create unnecessary fear of refugees.

"My hope with this event was to bring people together to come away from that fear so they can stand up and be a part of something and hopefully make some sort of change," said Ramsey.

Trump and his supporters continue to defend the order, insisting it's not a "Muslim ban" as some have suggested, but a measure that will allow "extreme vetting" of the people coming into the U.S. from areas where terrorists operate.

In a series of tweets he posted Monday morning, the President said, "There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there!"

Ramsey said he encourages anyone with concerns about refugees to attend the vigil and learn more about the refugees who are already living in North Texas.