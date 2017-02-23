John Wiley Price Corruption Trial Begins Thursday | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
John Wiley Price Corruption Trial Begins Thursday

Price's trial expected to last about four months

    Criminal defense attorney Chris Lewis discusses the makeup of the jury in the John Wiley Price corruption trial.

    (Published 43 minutes ago)

    Opening statements were scheduled to begin Thursday morning in the corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

    Court was to be in session at 8:30 a.m., but a juror's health issue delayed the opening remarks.

    Price was indicted on federal bribery and tax fraud charges nearly three years ago. He's accused of taking nearly $1 million in bribes in exchange for his influence with county business. Both Price and co-defendant Daphne Fain were seen separately entering the courthouse Thursday morning.

    Price's trial is expected last about four months. Court records show the prosecution has 150 witnesses and 2,000 pieces of evidence. Defense lawyers for Price list 40 witnesses and 629 exhibits.

    He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

    Price, a controversial figure in Dallas County politics, continues to have some voter support. After the indictment, Price was reelected to the Dallas County Commissioners Court in 2016.

    Click here for the latest from NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff who is tweeting live from the courthouse.

    John Wiley Price, Associate Daphne Fain Enter Court Thursday (Raw Video)John Wiley Price, Associate Daphne Fain Enter Court Thursday (Raw Video)

    Co-defendant's John Wiley Price and Daphne Fain enter court, Feb. 23, 2017.
    (Published 57 minutes ago)

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

