Ivanka Trump's clothing company has been hit with a class action lawsuit by a San Francisco rag trade rival that claims she is cashing in on her father being President of the United States, NBC News reported.

Modern Appealing Clothing (MAC) says the first daughter's firm has also gained an "unfair advantage" from her husband Jared Kushner "working for the President of the United States" and claimed that President Trump, his trusted adviser Kellyanne Conway, and White House spokesman Sean Spicer have all helped boost sales of Ivanka Trump Marks LLC products.

"That advantage is specifically prohibited by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the law of the State of California," MAC claimed in courtdocuments filed last week in San Francisco Superior Court and first obtained by the International Business Times.

MAC is seeking a restraining order that would bar any Ivanka Trump label clothing or accessories from being sold in California.

In an email to NBC News, a representative for the Ivanka Trump brand declined to comment on the lawsuit.