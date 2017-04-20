Ivanka Trump Has Huge Chinese Fan Club Worshiping ‘Goddess Ivanka’ | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Ivanka Trump Has Huge Chinese Fan Club Worshiping ‘Goddess Ivanka’

With Ivanka Trump's daughter and son reciting Chinese poetry to China's President Xi Jinping and his wife, the Chinese public fell in love and were taken by her 'elegance'

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    In this file photo, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. President Trump was sworn today as the 45th U.S. President.

    The White House's first daughter Ivanka Trump is a starling among the young Chinese population, news agencies such as China's official news agency Xinhua has described Trump as "capable and stylish," and the Communist Party's flagship newspaper, The People's Daily, called her "elegant and sociable," NBC News reported.

    But her fame and fandom in China has cost her some lawyers and a fight for trademarks in China.

    Currently, her company has 16 registered trademarks in China and more than 30 pending applications, according to China's Trademark Office database, the Associated Press reported. Those are in addition to at least five trademarks given preliminary approval since the presidential inauguration.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices