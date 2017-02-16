Hutchison on Trump's Cabinet Moves

NBC 5's Kris Gutierrez sat down with former U.S. Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison on Thursday. He aked her about the past week -- and the controversy surrounding one cabinet appointee resigning -- and another withdrawing his nomination. First, her thoughts on Michael Flynn -- the White House National Security Advisor who resigned. Hutchison reiterated what President Trump has said - that conversations with Russia isn't the problem, but the leaking of information is.

"The fact that he talked as a national security ad visor designate, to counterparts in Russia, is not unusual and it's not necessarily bad," Hutchison said. "I don't know what he said in those conversations, so I can't make a judgment if he went over the line or not."

The issue, she said, was misinformation passed on to Vice President Mike Pence.

"Russia is not our friend," Hutchison said. But added we do have a common enemy: ISIS.

If both countries can work together in a way that's beneficial for everyone, she said the United States should try to do that.

But what about Andrew Puzder? The man Trump tapped to be Labor Secretary, before Puzder withdrew his nomination.

"I don't think that's unusual," Hutchison said. "I think it's being handled expeditiously. I don't know all the questions that we're raised, but it's not unusual at all."