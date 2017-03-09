House GOP Looks for Support Behind Health Care Bill

Members of the North Texas delegation are speaking out about the House Republicans' new health care bill.

It was a marathon day on Capitol Hill as two committees spent more than 24 hours debating the bill, which was introduced as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act. The legislation cleared both committees, but still has a way to go before a full House vote.

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Denton, who is on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, released the following statement after the marathon evening.

"After 27 hours of debate, the Energy & Commerce Committee passed legislation to repeal and replace the ACA, signaling the first phase of our plan to rebuild our health care system.

"We are driving down costs and giving patients more choice in their health care. We are strengthening Medicaid by prioritizing the most vulnerable Americans. And we are reducing regulations imposed on states by bureaucrats in Washington.

"I've devoted my professional life and my public service to health care—it is my highest priority to improve the state of health care in our nation. The time is now. Americans and Texans cannot wait any longer for relief from deductibles that cost more than their mortgage payments and leave them functionally uninsured. Although well-intentioned, Obamacare failed. Republicans have responded and are delivering on our promise of affordable care for all Americans."

Republicans are facing opposition in their own party, as some conservatives do not believe the bill goes far enough in repealing and replacing the ACA.

"We are also attempting to let every single member see first hand what the bill is about, and then they need to negotiate with us or tell us what they are for, because a 'no' answer does not get the bill passed," said U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Dallas.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, says Democrats will fight this legislation, and they will talk to the American public about their problems with the bill.

"I don't know a single Democrat who is going to vote for this bill, and I can tell you that we know that there are going to be some people over in the Freedom Caucus, over in the more Tea Party wing of the Republican Party, they are not going to vote for this either," Veasey said. "And I think that between our votes and their votes, that we are going to be able to stop this from happening to the American public."