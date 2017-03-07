Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Visits Dallas

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly listens to questions during a press conference related to President Donald Trump's recent executive order concerning travel and refugees, January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

One day after announcing the president's new executive order on travel, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly made a stop in North Texas.

Kelly stopped in Dallas to visit with senior leaders within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who are in town for an annual conference.

He sat down with reporters for about 45 minutes Tuesday, but no recording devices were allowed.

Kelly, a Marine who rose to the rank of general, now sits over a department charged with carrying out President Donald Trump's most controversial policies – the new executive order on immigration and the proposed border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In his remarks to reporters Tuesday, Kelly pointed to the surge in migrants seen right after Trump was elected to office, and then the decline since the inauguration.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 47,211 people were apprehended along the southwestern border in November 2016. In December, the number dropped slightly to 43,254, but in January, the number declined again to 31,575.

Kelly echoed remarks he made earlier this week, stating he is considering separating undocumented children from their parents if caught at the border.

"It's within the law. I'm still thinking about it. I think that would have a deterrent effect to people coming up here," Kelly said.

Kelly said he also wants to start prosecuting the human smugglers who are bringing people to the U.S. and said since Trump has taken office, smugglers are charging more money to make the journey.

Kelly also said he wants to work on plans to reduce the demand for heroin in America that is driving the drug trade in Mexico and Central America.

On fears over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids within the Hispanic community, Kelly said, "Homeland Security doesn't deport anyone, the law deports them."

He added that if people want to see immigration laws and policies change, they need to call on their congressional representatives.

