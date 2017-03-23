Health Care Vote Delayed: What Your Delegation is Saying

As the health care vote is delayed, NBC 5 caught up with your lawmakers in Washington, DC.

After a day of meetings and negotiations on Capitol Hill, there is no vote on the new health care bill.

Conservatives are holding out and so are some moderates. Concessions to either side could affect the vote count. Negotiations are expected to continue through the evening Thursday.

“We have not put the bill on the floor yet, so we have not concluded what the bill will look like. I think there are some tweaks that need to be made. I would make some. As you know, I am probably in that 75 percent of this bill is awesome, 25 percent is the problem. Getting perfect is hard," said U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX 5th District).

It is a waiting game for Democrats who oppose the bill.

“I don’t think that we have a single Democrat vote for this bill. I’m not sure it’s been a complete canvassing, but when we look at how the bill is being gutted, and how little people are going to be getting from the bill, it is very hard," said U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, (D-TX 30th District).

NBC 5 reached out to your local delegation, to see how they plan to vote. Here is the list.

See the updated list of responses below.