North Texas Journalism Students Attend Inauguration | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President Donald Trump's transition effort and inauguration

North Texas Journalism Students Attend Inauguration

By Kris Gutierrez

Some North Texas journalism students are in Washington, D.C., to attend the inauguration.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices