Equal Pay Day: Here's What You Need to Know

In this March 8, 2017, photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (center) (D-CA) joins with women members of the House Democratic caucus at a press conference marking International Women's Day and 'A Day Without a Woman' at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Many people in America are marking Equal Pay Day on Tuesday, calling attention to the wage discrepancies between men and women in the workplace, NBC News reported.

Equal Pay Day, which was first marked in 1996, is held in April to symbolize how far into the year women need to work to make what men did in the previous year, according to NCPE. It is on Tuesday to "represent how far into the next work week women must work to earn what men earned the previous week."

Even though decisions have been made in Washington to help close the gap, progress toward pay equal has been slow. Data from a 2016 study illustrates that white, non Hispanic women make 83 cents for every dollar men make and Hispanic women make 60 cents.

The fight for gender equality in the workplace if far from over. In fact, it will take 169 years for the world to completely close the economic gender gap.