Dallas' Dr. Robert Jeffress Delivers Sermon to Trump Ahead of Inauguration | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Dr. Robert Jeffress Delivers Sermon to Trump Ahead of Inauguration

By Matt Jackson

    Rev. Robert Jeffress.

    First Baptist Dallas pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress led a sermon for President-elect Donald J. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike R. Pence in Washington, D.C., Friday morning.

    The morning prayer service was held at St. John's Church in the nation's capitol.

    In the sermon, Jeffress had a goal of encouraging Trump and Pence rather than lecture.  

    Jeffress also compared Trump to the biblical figure Nehemiah, who he said God charged with restoring the nation of Israel.

    Jeffress went on to compare the two men by detailing the building of a large wall around the city of Jerusalem, and calling Nehemiah the "original wall-builder."

    You can read more of the sermon in the document below.

    Published at 10:30 AM CST on Jan 20, 2017 | Updated at 10:46 AM CST on Jan 20, 2017

