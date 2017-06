Disabled protesters, advocating against cuts to Medicaid outlined in a new GOP-backed health care bill, were physically removed from a sit-in outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office Thursday morning. About 60 advocates protested, soon after McConnell defended the bill to the Senate.

Protestors were seen being carried away from outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office after text of the GOP Senate health care bill was released Thursday.