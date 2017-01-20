Denton's Politically Charged Cheer, Protest Inauguration

While the county's Republican faithful watched with thunderous applause, students at the University of North Texas chanted words of protest on campus as Donald Trump was sworn-in as president of the United States. (Published 2 hours ago)

With thunderous applause and some tears of joy, Denton County's Republican faithful gathered at the county's Republican headquarters Friday to watch the moment many of them have waited years for: their party's return to the White House.

Many in the standing-room only room said they were hopeful as Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th president of the United States.

"Trump is going to put America first and patriotism is back," said Trump supporter Jennifer Winmill.

Several of the attendees at the watch party said that despite the decisiveness of the election they're confident President Trump will be able to unite the country and stay tethered in his new role.

But you didn't have to look far Friday to find disagreement.

Less than five minutes up the road at the University of North Texas, students gathered on the Library Mall in protest of Trump's inauguration.

Many held signs and flags supporting immigrants and the LGBTQ community whom some fear will be at risk under the new administration after comments by the president during the election.

"Any bigotry, any hate, any form of it at all is not going to be tolerated what-so-ever," said recent graduate Stephanie Plancarte.

The president's inauguration was met with protests across the country, some that turned violent Friday.

Like the Denton County GOP, though, many others nationwide looked at the ceremony as the beginning of a new chapter.